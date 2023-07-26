JOPLIN, Mo. — A public meeting to discuss the North Heights Neighborhood Architectural Survey has been set, the City of Joplin says.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Unity of Joplin, 204 N. Jackson Avenue in Joplin.

The city urges neighborhood residents to attend and learn more about the process. City officials and the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission will discuss the survey and define its purpose to identify the area’s historical buildings, sites, and events. Reasons to survey and possible options that could occur following the survey will be addressed followed by a question and answer period.

Those with questions can contact Tom Walters with the Planning and Community Development Department at 417-624-0820 ext. 1539.