JOPLIN, Mo. — Should neon signs make a comeback in downtown Joplin?

That was the topic of discussion at a public meeting this evening (Tuesday) at “5:30 Somewhere” on Joplin’s Main Street.

Thomas Walters, City of Joplin, City Planning: “We don’t need downtown to be seen from space, but we want people, especially the pedestrian traffic on the storefronts, to enjoy what makes neon signs nostalgic.”

Remember that iconic—and, like he said, nostalgic—Route 66 neon sign?

Some have said—it, and others like it—were staples of American road trips and tourism.

Thomas Walters, City of Joplin, City Planning: We actually have a very famous neon sign, the Wilder Sign that’s associated with Route 66, despite the fact it is five blocks or half a mile away from Seventh Street, which is Route 66—It was bright enough to draw traffic all the way down to the restaurant.”

It was something that brought people to the downtown area back in the day. But, is it something that translates to modern times?

Bill Fischer, Joplin Historic Preservation Commission Member: “When you think about a neon sign, your brain kind of goes to the forties and fifties, and, you know, that was a time in which Joplin was arguably in one of its heydays. And so, having neon signs downtown might hark back to that historical era in a way that could be really positive for Joplin.”

The goal of the meeting was to receive public input on if the current standards need to be updated—to allow for neon signs—within Joplin’s Downtown Historic District.

That district is classified as Main Street—from 1st to 10th Streets.

But—since neon signs lost appeal after a popular trend in the forties and fifties—can they not only make a comeback but stay popular?

Bill Fischer, Joplin Historic Preservation Commission Member: “This is totally just my opinion. This does not represent any organization I’m affiliated with. But I think that right now in the 2020s, we’re on a bit of a nostalgic kick in terms of design. And I think in the nineties that wasn’t so much true. I think in the eighties and nineties or maybe the early 2000s, there was more of a preference for things that seem sleek and new and modern. And now, I think that there’s a renewed interest in older designs.”

Once both the city and the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission gather enough input from the public—they will decide on and adopt new standards for neon signs in that district.