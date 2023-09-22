JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is launching a new program to build deeper ties to the community.

The “Eagles Lunch and Learn” sessions are billed as a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the district. Friday, that included an overall view of enrollment, test scores, and much more.

School leaders are hoping to both pass along some in-depth knowledge and create relationships with a larger segment of the community.

“We want the people that are coming to understand some of the proud things that we have to offer. and things, measures of academic achievement that we have. but also some of the challenges that we face. and what we’re doing to try and improve what’s going on in the district.” said Joplin Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kerry Sachetta.

Lunch and Learn will be held once a month through the end of the calendar year. The district is planning to host the program on a yearly basis.