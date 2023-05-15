JOPLIN, Mo. — A proposed ban was part of tonight’s Joplin City Council agenda.

The ban involves “shooters” or miniature bottles of alcohol.

The group behind it cites the ability to easily conceal them, drunk driving, and litter.

Multiple people, both for and against the proposed ordinance, addressed council members.

It was ultimately rejected by a vote of 6-3.

“I think it’s what the council wanted. It is what the city wanted. I voted the other way. My concern is not so much the trash but I think it may be one thing that enables the alcoholic to go down, instead of up,” said Doug Lawson, Joplin mayor.

Another item on the agenda tonight was a petition to establish and create the 32nd Street Theatre Community Improvement District.

No action was taken tonight.

The plan is to go into it further during the next meeting.