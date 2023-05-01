JOPLIN, Mo. — Tonight’s (Monday) Joplin City Council meeting took a first glance at a proposed salary administration plan for city some employees.

The pay plan focuses on “classified and unclassified” positions — and for part-time and seasonal workers.

It could provide raises for some employees – but it is not designed to be a raise for all employees.

It’s more of an adjustment to the current pay scale — Based on topics like work responsibilities, leadership duties, and mental stress.

The issue failed, though, tonight — 5 in favor with 3 against, with one council member absent.

Six ‘yes’ votes were necessary to pass since the issue fell under an “emergency basis.”

A few council members voiced concerns about the plan — saying it’s just not enough.

“The ordinance readjusted the paying classification plan, so it moved how positions were ordered from top to bottom in the organization based on compensable factors. The idea is that the more that’s required of a job either through experience or responsibility or the other compensable factors. The more that’s required, the higher the pay,” said Nick Edwards, City Manager of Joplin.

Council will consider the pay plan again at the next council meeting on Monday, May 15th.