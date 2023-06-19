JOPLIN, Mo. — A proposed boost in state funding could mean millions of dollars for Missouri Southern.

“72.2 million dollars is our revenue budget that we’re looking at for FY 24,” said Linda Eis, MSSU Chief Financial Officer.

A number that means more money from the state budget if that’s approved by the governor.

The increase of nearly two million dollars could address a wide range of budget needs on campus.

“It is a 7 percent increase in Missouri Southern, and so to our core, we will receive an additional 1.9 million dollars,” said Eis.

It could be used for general costs, ranging from ongoing maintenance and repairs to keep the lights on.

Which is getting more expensive, covering the increasing costs of utilities.

“We’re not immune to those increases just like any other industry,” said Eis.

The Missouri state spending plan for fiscal year 2024 also includes more state support for the future Health Science Innovation Center.

The $30 million project got an initial state commitment of $15 million — this would add another $7.5 million.

“We have hired the architect and we are going out for bid for the CMAR that is the next step. And so we’re on the front end right on – because this will be so exciting for our students that, you know, the healthcare industry is significant in this area and anything that we continue to give our students a leg up,” said Eis.

The project is expected to be built next to the Billingsley Student Center in the next couple of years.

The governor is expected to finalize and sign the budget in the next few weeks.