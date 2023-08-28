JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of an area non-profit have received some positive news when it comes to locating a historic Joplin property.

Back in July, two archaeologists with Missouri State University in Springfield came to a vacant lot near Tenth and South Joplin Avenue searching for underground evidence of a home that sat somewhere on the property.

Not just any house, but the one in which poet Langston Hughes was born.

Members of the Langston Hughes Society now know for sure the exact outline of the house in which he was born.

Ground-penetrating radar was used and came up with this outline.

Now that the guesswork of exactly where the house once sat has been put to rest, Melissa Swindell, President of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, says it’s time for the non-profit to move forward in promoting it.

First, she says, is to put up some sort of historical marker, then go from there.

“Kind of thinking about, you know, doing the framework above ground somehow to depict, you know, where the house actually sat, and maybe, you know, at least how big it was and try to go from there,” said Melissa Swindell, President, Langston Hughes Cultural Society.

Although he did all forms of writing, he is best known for his poetry, and Swindell says that should be a central theme.

“Poetry garden, we really are still kind of wanting to do the poetry garden because we want the public to have access to it and enjoy his works and stuff, and we want to make it a tourist attraction for Joplin,” said Swindell.

Donations will be needed to do any or all of that work.

You can help by going to the group’s Facebook page, which you can access here.