JOPLIN, Mo. — An area community has some new and improved promotional postcards.

When tourists come to the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, the C.V.B. provides them with JoMo swag, in the form of pens, postcards, stickers, and magnets.

The postcards are updated periodically, and in some cases, brand-new ones are added to the collection, which was the case just recently.

“Not all the same guests want the same things, magnets are real popular for some people traveling in RV’s, they have refrigerators in the RV’s and like to put them all over the place, uh some people collect stickers, they bring in a scrapbook or a passport book, they want their stamps in there, so it’s just what the need is, the postcards serve a purpose like everything else,” said Patrick Tuttle, Executive Director, Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

If you’d like to see the new and updated postcards yourself, the C.V.B. is located on the first floor of Joplin City Hall.