JOPLIN, Mo. — According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

And that’s why a local organization is offering a free service making sure everyone can get checked.

It’s called “Project Pink: Reaching Every Woman” and it’s thanks to Freeman Health System and Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

The project helps uninsured and under-insured women take care of their breast health.

Free screenings and mammograms were offered today (Friday) at the Wes and Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion for those living in the Joplin area.

Experts say early detection is key for a more successful treatment.

“Early detection of breast cancer or any type of cancer for that matter is crucial. I always say the most important thing that we can do is do our self-breast exams so that we always know what our breast tissue feels like and what it looks like as well. So if there’s a change, you’re going to be the first to notice that,” said Kristi Seibert, Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks Outreach Director.

If you missed out on today’s event, it is not too late to get checked out.

You can call the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks at 417-862-3838 to receive a “mammogram voucher” good to use at Freeman Health System.