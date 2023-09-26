JOPLIN, Mo. — Empty seats in the classroom are the focus of a new effort in Joplin schools to try and boost student success.

“You think about a day here, a day there, they add up tremendously,” said Dr. Jordan Dickey, Joplin Schools Exec. Dir. Student Services.

When that total adds up to five, ten, or 15 days out of class, Joplin school leaders worry.

“So if you missed 20 days a year, and I mean, even if you’re just looking at high school over four years, that’s 80 days of school. That’s like half of your, that’s half of the school year, and then again, just multiply that over 13 years of education. It’s a large amount of days missed and a lot of instruction time that students are missing,” said Dickey.

Now an attendance committee is working to increase attendance numbers districtwide.

It’s called “Every Day Eagles” – a project to reinforce how important daily attendance is for a student’s future.

“School is where kids need to be, and attendance is critical to the success of the student,” said Ed Raschen, JHS Asst. Principal.

School leaders point out that it can impact a student in both the short term and long term and make it tough for a school district to live up to state standards.

“90% of the kids should be in the school 90% of the time. That’s pretty hard for Joplin to achieve right now,” said Dickey.

It can also hit the school district’s bottom line since state funding is tied to attendance.

“It does have an effect on the amount of money that the state gives to Joplin schools to continue educating our students. And so we tried to look at, like, what are the missed opportunities, what funding, what else could we do for our students beyond what we’re already offering?” said Dickey.

Strategies include a slogan at Joplin High School, “Strive for less than five”, meaning limiting absences to five days or less per semester.

School leaders are highlighting both perfect attendance but also kids cutting down on past deficits.

“It’s those kids that showed growth. And maybe last semester, they were gone 20 days, but this semester, they’re only gone five days. Well, that’s not quite where we want you to be, but that’s a huge improvement,” said Raschen.