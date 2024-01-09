JOPLIN, Mo. — Gun owners will be digging deeper to buy ammunition in the new year — that’s if they can find the type they need for their weapons.

If you own a weapon, you have one of two options when it comes to obtaining ammunition.

You can buy it already manufactured, or you can make it yourself.

Regardless of which route you go, you might be in for an unwelcome surprise – a hard time keeping your supply stocked.

Brandon Spaugy says one of the factors dates back to COVID and has never really gone back to normal.

“Those factories are not staffed fully back with the same professionals that used to be there,” said Brandon Spaugy, Owner, Brandon’s Gun Trading Company.

But now there’s a new factor affecting supply and demand, a shortage of gunpowder, much of which is being used in large amounts in Ukraine.

And Steve Richards says consumers are third in line in importance.

“If powder’s in short supply, it’s going to go to the military contractors first and then and secondly, law enforcement, and then the consumers, and so when there’s high demand like this, it takes a while to increase the amount of product and also increases the pricing,” said Steve Richards, Owner, Steve’s Trading Post.

One of the largest ammunition suppliers in the U.S. “Vista Outdoors” – announced a price increase that started on January first.

“If you’re used to having ten boxes of this at home and that’s your supply, if you’re getting low on that you might want to try and find that stuff now and you probably will be surprised to learn it’s a little bit higher and maybe a little harder to find than it has been,” said Spaugy.

And even if all the components to make ammo were in adequate supply, Richards says consumers themselves can trigger a shortage.

“Once people start hearing these, whether it’s fact or rumor on the Internet, they begin stockpiling and that also contributes to the shortages,” said Richards.