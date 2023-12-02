JOPLIN, Mo. — We are now in December, and soon, we’ll start to see and feel our share of winter weather.

“That is a vicious circle. You’re afraid to fall, so you don’t do as much. And then you fall because you haven’t done as much,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency On Aging Chief Executive Officer.

When temperatures drop and it begins to rain, this time of year – we know the ice is on its way.

For senior citizens – their health must stay physically active.

“We need movement, okay? The lymphatic system requires us to be able to walk to get fluids out of our legs, back up towards our heart. And by and large, humans, animals as well don’t do well if they can’t move,” said Dr. Robert Arnce, Freeman Health System ER Physician.

But, that means going outside.

“No matter what the season, you should stay active. Activity brings strength, so that if you do experience a loss of balance or a slip and fall, it won’t be as devastating when it happens,” said Shotwell.

So, if it’s crucial to stay active – even during the winter months – how can you help prevent a fall?

“You should check the tips of your cane or your walker. A lot of times, we don’t look at the bottoms of them and they have been worn smooth. A good new set, and you can get them just about anywhere. I believe in town Freeman Health Essential sells them as well as many other pharmacies. Replace those tips that will give you a little bit better grip,” said Shotwell.

If you are going outside – try to keep someone at your side, and be sure to keep your cell phone on your person at all times.

Another preventive measure – be sure to pre-treat your driveway and sidewalks before the winter weather comes, and keep salt outside, too.

“If you go out, make sure you have good traction on your shoes. I tend to try to stay away from slick surfaces, so if you have maybe a sidewalk or something that’s got some water on it, be cognizant of those things and try to avoid those things,” said Dr. Robert Arnce, Freeman Health System ER Physician.

It’s also a good idea this time of year to keep some extra cans of soup in the pantry or a loaf of bread in the freezer – that way if the weather is bad, you won’t need to brave the ice for some dinner.