JOPLIN, Mo. — Some young engineering students work on preserving Downtown Joplin’s history.

“You know, Terry’s got this building. They want to do a historical renovation. Would you like to get your students involved? And that was just the start of what has become a very interesting project,” said Casey Tullis, FTC engineering and Graphics instructor.

Four seniors enrolled in Franklin Technology Center’s Technical Drafting and Engineering Program are starting their year-long project.

“There’s going to be some parts where we’re going to be doing like the painting or anything like that. We’re going to be designing the inside of it. So I might get to do part of the interior design aspect of the building,” said Roxanna Yost, FTC Senior.

It’s the rehabilitation of a popular photo spot… the historic Bulls Eye Building which likely dates back to the late 1800s.

“You know, I can spend all day, every day standing in front of the class talking about it, in theory, giving them assignments that, oh, the teacher is the one that’s going to be grading this. But with something like this, they actually have to go through all the hoops. They find out what it’s really like,” said Tullis.

The first steps of restoring the building include gathering more information about the structure’s shape. Once documentation of the building’s condition is complete – the crew will talk to the owners of the building to learn more about their vision for the space.

“Do they need offices, do they need restrooms, storage spaces, things like that. At the end of the year, we want a project that our students can be proud of. They can say I did that,” Tullis added.