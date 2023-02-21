JOPLIN, Mo. — One week every year, there are a lot more people on the campus of an area college than usual.

They’re all there to learn, but not necessarily in a typical classroom setting.

It’s been said, “the sun never sets on Ozark Christian College,” and from a spiritual and geographic standpoint, that motto is true.

OCC graduates are in the mission fields not just in every state in this country, but on every continent, and in over 100 different countries.

This week, many of them have returned to campus for the annual Preaching and Teaching Convention.

This annual event brings in between 1,200-1,300 people each year, many of which are staying in area hotels.

“Like a lot of area events, brings a lot of people from out of state, a lot of people from out of town into the Joplin region, so we have a great partnership with the hotels and several local businesses that really enjoy these next few days as people come in and enjoy take part in the Joplin area,” said Jim Dalrymple, OCC Exec. V.P. of Advancement.

Like many of the people speaking at the three-day event, Matt Giebler never envisioned himself presenting at the annual event when he was a student here.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with friends that I haven’t seen in a long time, it’s an opportunity to get an update on just the life and ongoing ministry of the college, it’s a great opportunity for some personal refreshment, this year get the added bonus of, you know, getting to do a little bit of sharing and presenting myself,” said Matt Giebler, Senior Minister, Greenwood Christian Church.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Unsung Heroes.’

“We’re actually walking through some characters in scripture that are kind of the if you would the “B” characters, not always on the main stage, they don’t always have the spotlight on them and we’re talking about how many of us who serve in the church function in that way, as an unsung hero, someone who doesn’t have the spotlight on them,” said Dalrymple.