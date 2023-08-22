JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin park is renamed in honor of a longtime lawmaker.

The Joplin City Council voted to change the name of a section of Murphy Boulevard Park to “Senator Ron Richard Memorial Park.”

Council members pointed to his many years of public service, ranging from time on the city council and as Joplin mayor to serving in the Missouri House and Senate. Mayor Doug Lawson adds the park itself was an early part of Richard’s political career.

“When he became mayor, the story I’m told is he asked his dad, ‘well, what should I do?’ and he says, ‘you should develop a park that has a walking trail.’ So along with the city council of course, Ron was instrumental in making that happen,” said Lawson.

The new park name is specific to Murphy Boulevard Park from the western boundary at Murphy and Campbell Parkway, east to 15th Street.