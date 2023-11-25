JOPLIN, Mo. — Holiday shopping season is officially underway, and a local police department is warning residents about porch pirates.

Joplin Police Captain William Davis says typically around this time of year, there’s an increase in reports of porch pirates taking delivered packages off residents’ front porches.

He recommends installing surveillance cameras on your home and other precautions because a lot of times cameras don’t prevent theft, but they can help you report the incident.

“We just hope that people are aware of that, that, you know, if you can try to have packages delivered maybe to a business and if you’re, if your employer allows something like that, or if you have a family member or a trusted friend or even a neighbor, that that may be able to come over and grab your packages for you. that way, they’re not sitting out in the open,” said Capt. William Davis Joplin Police.

Captain Davis is urging residents to see something say something if they do fall victim to a package theft this holiday season.

You can report any suspicious activity like a porch pirate at 417-623-3131.