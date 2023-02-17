JOPLIN, Mo. — A new type of movie theatre is coming to Joplin.

B&B Theatres announced in a release Friday that the nation’s largest privately-held theatre chain will be bringing a location to Joplin. B&B Theatres currently operates in Neosho, Monett, Bolivar, and Ozark.

The planned location is the southeast corner of 32nd St. and Hammons Boulevard.

Signatures of the cinema chain that will appear in the new Joplin location include wall-to-wall curved screens, heated leather recliners, 7.1 surround sound, and an art deco theme. The installation of a state-of-the-art laser projector will also give audiences vibrant colors, and dynamic contrast, the release stated.

To go along with traditional concession foods, the new theatre will also include a Marquee Bar and Grille extension that serves hot food items and alcoholic beverages. B&B Theatres’ Outtakes Arcade will also be present at the location offering classic and new games with the incentive of unique prizes – perfect for family gettogethers and birthday parties.

The inclusion of an outdoor patio will also mean lawn games such as cornhole, and oversized Jenga for fun-hungry patrons.

You can learn more about the theatre chain and their Backstage Pass loyalty program through their website here.