JOPLIN, Mo. — The Chiefs aren’t in the Super Bowl — yet — but a Joplin business is bringing back what turned out to be a pretty popular promotion the last time they were there.

“Everybody’s excited about the Chiefs, and, you know, I love the Chiefs, the guys that work for me love ’em, so we just think it’s a lot of fun, and it’s a good way to stir up business. And if by chance they would win by 17 points, it’d be great for all the customers to get their money back. I mean, it’d be great. It really would be a good thing,” said Wayside Furniture Owner, Allen Trimble.

Wayside is celebrating 50-years of business this year. Trimble has worked there for 35.

It’s located at 3732 N. Main St. in Joplin — and is open from 9:30 to 6 Monday through Saturday — and from noon to 4 on Sunday