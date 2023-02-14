JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “East Town” neighborhood was once historically where many of the city’s Black community members lived.

For years, many of the buildings in that section of town sat vacant. However, an ongoing effort to breathe life into “what once was” is giving people in — and from — that area, new hope.

“I actually grew up in East Town. It’s near and dear to my heart,” said Melodee Colbert-Kean, East Town Dreams District Co-Founder.

It might seem like just an empty plot of land right here North of Joe Becker Stadium, but Melodee Colbert-Kean sees so much more.

“We know what it was, and what it should be, and what it will be,” said Colbert-Kean.

The former Joplin mayor and owner of “Me’s Place Soul Food,” remembers desiring more for her childhood neighborhood — East Town, also known to locals as “Old Joplin.”

“I actually want to say 10 years ago, because we sat right here in this restaurant and myself, Scott Clayton, and Brent Baker, and talked about things we could do to revitalize East Town,” said Colbert-Kean, “This area was a predominantly Black area, because we were not allowed to live on any other stretch of the city. So a lot of your Black residents settled in this area.”

She remembers a time, growing up when the neighborhood was a self-sustaining bubble because of segregation.

“There were businesses lined all up and down Broadway. All up and down. And a lot of those were black businesses, because, like I said, this was the only way, the only area we were allowed to live in,” said Colbert-Kean.

Colbert-Kean says segregation leads to a negative connotation about that part of Joplin, but, she saw things much differently growing up.

“Back in the day, because it was a predominantly Black area, it was considered ‘Don’t go there. Don’t go to that part of town because it’s not safe,” said Colbert-Kean, “Never was like that. We had Black people, White people, and we were like this.“

Fast forward to 2023 — the “East Town Dreams District” seeks to rekindle that feeling of inclusion, and help breathe new life into a once bustling area.

That’s why that empty plot of land that could be so much more has hope, a gift to the children in the neighborhood — “Hope Park.”

“A wall in the back where kids can actually scribble or write their, or illustrate their dreams and their hopes that they have for the future. ‘I want to be an astronaut. I want to be a doctor.’ You know, ‘I want to be… whatever,” added Colbert-Kean.

The nearly $400,000 estimated price tag will be no easy feat, though.

The “Hope Park” visionaries are hoping the surrounding neighbors will tap into what they’re trying to do, and no donation is too small in their eyes.

“We want to reach out to community companies, community organizations that are actually in this community first and see, ‘Hey, wouldn’t you like to be a part of this to keep this,” said Colbert-Kean.

It’s a small project that is aimed at a much larger purpose, to bring a dying part of town back to life, which could all begin with a small, plot of land.

“That’s the vision and the goal is to connect East Town with the rest of Joplin and make it a viable, sustainable, revitalized community like it once was,” said Colbert-Kean, “All parks allow for kids’ imaginations to just be limitless and that’s what I want for Hope Park.”