JOPLIN, Mo. — Good news for folks who frequent West 20th Street in Joplin — Plans are in the works to widen it.

Work would begin at Schifferdecker Avenue, and continue to near the Kansas state line.

It was originally limited to just a one-mile stretch, but a $4,000,000 agreement with Jasper County is pushing the project farther West.

City council members will discuss a contract worth nearly $3,000,000 at Monday’s meeting.

