JOPLIN, Mo. — While JPD was working the double fatality, they say a woman drove through their barricades and into the crash scene.

Police arrested Rachel Hill, 35, of Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday night on charges of DWI, endangering emergency personnel, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while suspended.

They say Hill drove into the crash scene in front of Casey’s while the Major Crash Team was conducting its investigation into the fatal motorcycle crash.

Hill was recently sentenced in Crawford County, Kansas for drug possession and aggravated child endangerment. According to court records, Hill was sentenced to 40 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections on the drug possession charge with a downward departure, allowing her to receive probation if she completed a drug treatment program. She also received six months in KDOC, with the same conditions.

Those charges stem from a January 2020 arrest.