JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society partnered with a local business to offer free adoptions Saturday.

The first 30 adoptions were free – sponsored through Pinnacle Hemp, a health and wellness business in Joplin.

The animals available on Saturday have been caught up on any vaccinations, and necessary medical treatments – and they’re all microchipped.

Thomas Jay – the Humane Society’s behavioral manager, says without the support they receive from the community, today’s adoptions wouldn’t be possible.

“We have such tremendous support from our community and we are very thankful for all of our partners out there. Yeah, like I said, this is the first time Pinnacle Hemp, they have sponsored our 5k event, they were out there. But this is the first time they’ve done an adoption event with us,” said Thomas Jay, Joplin Humane Society animal behavior manager.

And the first 30 adopted pets received a free bag of CBD dog or cat treats provided by Pinnacle Hemp.