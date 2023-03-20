JOPLIN, Mo. — Art lovers have not one, but two new exhibits to check out in Joplin.

Spiva Center for the Arts is now hosting Photo Spiva 2023.

It’s the 47th year to display dozens of awards-winning images, submitted by photographers that are not only here in the Four States, but nationwide.

Spiva is also kicking off its annual small works auction.

It features a large number of paintings and other artwork.

“Honestly, a great mix of all kinds of mediums. There’s 3D work, 2D work, photography, mixed media, oil, and anything you want you can find it here. Which is great because they’re available for you to purchase via donation. And all that money goes to Spiva to help with projects like our children’s camps, our outreach programs, and more,” said Heather Lesmeister, Spiva Exec. Dir.

Both exhibits run through mid-May.

if you want to bid on any small works art, you can do that online on the Spiva website, here.