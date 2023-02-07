JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new facility in Joplin to meet the urgent care needs of residents.

The Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care Clinic sits at 1421 S. Rangeline Rd. and basically replaces the health system’s convenient care facility near Academy Sports Outdoors and the 15th street Walmart.

That clinic closed Monday and everything is now inside the new location. The new one can take more serious types of medical concerns — like broken bones or stitches.

It also has new technology designed to significantly decrease wait times. Scheduling appointments can also easily be done on the Mercy website or app.

“Whenever the provider is working in the computer on the medical record for the patient, they can actually review the entire medical record with the patient on the, um, TV screen. So, the patient can see everything that is going on, and they won’t have that feeling of somebody is not paying attention and they’re in the computer. They’re actually able to see everything that’s going on,” said Allison Rhodes, Executive Director, Primary Care & Population Health, Mercy.

“It provides a centralized location for our patients, uh, in providing urgent care services, unlike anything they’ve ever seen before,” said Dr. Mark McNemar, Orthopedic Surgeon, Mercy.

The new facility opened through a partnership between Mercy and GoHealth to focus on faster and easier access to healthcare.