JOPLIN, Mo. — Southwest Missouri is growing – or at least that’s the case for part of the region.

“We lived in Dallas for about eight years,” said Ryan Oliphant, Newton Co. Resident.

But when Ryan Oliphant’s career went remote, his family started looking for a change from what he calls cookie-cutter houses with small yards.

“Just really wanted to find a place where there was a good sense of community. Lots of good people with good values and where we can raise our kids in a wholesome environment that they could enjoy,” said Oliphant.

They landed on 12 acres just a few minutes South of Joplin.

They have room to plant a garden, have adopted a few ducks, and are looking into goats.

“We’ve just really appreciated all the people here and just enjoyed every minute of being a little more relaxed, less traffic than where we came from. And just a wonderful place to be,” said Oliphant.

The Oliphants are part of a growing trend that includes Jasper, Newton, and McDonald Counties.

The US Census shows an expansion from 2010 to 2021 of 1.5 to nearly 5 percent, not something every county can boast.

“I think there are 114 counties in the state of Missouri. 37 counties grew in population since 2010,” said Travis Stephens, Joplin Chamber Dir.

And when a city or county or state grows, that trend can have a wide-ranging impact, like the economy.

“So even though we are growing, as far as workforce goes, there are hundreds and maybe even 1000s of jobs available right here in the Joplin area. So we need more infill, we need more people to fill those roles. So hopefully, over time we’ll see does this trend continue,” said Stephens.

Travis Stephens with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce calls it a mark of a strong community.

“It really comes down to communities that have things to offer the rest of the world. So if you’re attracting people, that’s a positive if people are leaving for some reason, that’s a negative,” said Stephens.

“Definitely we haven’t had any regrets looking back it’s been a really, really good choice,” said Oliphant.