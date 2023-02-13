JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin announced Monday that roadwork later this week will shutdown a stretch of road for several days.

South Northpark Ln. is set to close February 15th (Wednesday) from 7th to 3rd Streets as part of the Canterbury Improvement project. The closure should last for around 10 days, the city said, weather permitting.

A box culvert will be installed under Northpark Ln. along with ditch improvements and a new storm sewer along E. 4th St.

The current culvert under Northpark Ln. is failing, according to the city. Poor ditch conveyance between Canterbury Ln. and Northpark Ln. is also said to be causing flooding along 4th St.

No traffic will be allowed on the roadway but businesses nearby will remain open. Detours are encouraged and will be signed as traffic will potentially cause delays in commuting.

This stormwater project is funded through the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax that voters initially approved in 2001 and then renewed in both 2011 and 2021. For questions, please contact Public Works at 417-624-0820, ext. 1531