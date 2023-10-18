JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin college has big expansion plans as it inherits programs from an Illinois institution set to shut down classes.

Ozark Christian College will add three master’s programs and a seminary currently based out of Lincoln Christian University. LCU is ending instruction next spring, prompting the transfer. That includes the $3.8 million student scholarship endowment, which relocates to the Joplin campus in June.

“While we grieve the loss of Lincoln Christian University – we see it very much as a passing of the baton. They’ve had a wonderful ministry, 80 years of teaching. And for us, then it’s a chance to take that baton and be the next chapter in that story. To continue the good work they’ve been doing,” said Matt Proctor, OCC President.

OCC started its first master’s degree just last year. The transfer will bump that total to four master’s degrees on campus. The switch is official on June 1st.