JOPLIN, Mo. — Ozark Center’s New Directions cut the ribbon on its much larger building on Wisconsin Avenue.

It’s about three times the size of its former space in downtown Joplin. A 2020 report from the CDC showed 75 percent of more than 90,000 drug overdose deaths involved an opioid, and 82 percent of those opioid deaths involved drugs like fentanyl.

Staff at the Freeman Health System entity said they’re simply trying to stay ahead of the curve because they are seeing the issue in our area, and they don’t want to turn anyone away.

“And, what we’d do, we’d have our therapists and our community support workers come in and we would have to find out, who’s not working today? Who’s out? Can I use their office? And we were tripping over ourselves. We were able to provide a lot of services, but this is what we needed,” said Spencer Ellis, New Directions Clinical Director.

“We’re becoming very well known nationally for our trauma-sensitive environments, and when people come into this building, they should feel warm, they should feel welcome, they should feel comfortable. And, we’ve learned a long time ago, that people who come into your services act like the building itself looks. And, we want our patients, our clients to know, when they come in here, this is how much we value them,” said Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center Chief Administrative Officer.

New Directions has been taking patients at this location since May 1st. But, it’s been about a year and a half in the making. The former space on Virginia Avenue will soon become the new crisis services location.