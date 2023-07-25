JOPLIN, Mo. — Crisis services through the Ozark Center in Joplin are officially in a new location.

The operations recently moved from McClelland Boulevard in West Joplin to downtown.

Crisis services are now inside the former “New Directions” treatment facility at 305 Virginia Avenue.

That’s after “New Directions” moved from that facility and started seeing patients at a new location on Wisconsin Avenue back in May. One of the main reasons for the crisis center move was because the crisis hotline staff doubled for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launch.

Moving to downtown Joplin also helps the facility reach more people who may need their services.

“In the historic downtown area, where we know there are some shelters. And, with transportation being a significant issue, it seems a little easier for people to find us at this location,” said Debbie Fitzgerald, Freeman Health System Ozark Center Director of Crisis Services.

The center received 988 grant funding to help hire additional staff.