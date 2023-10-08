JOPLIN, Mo. — Over 2,000 people made a stop at Joplin’s Landreth Park, today (Sunday), where the focus is on community togetherness.

Higher Society, a Joplin nonprofit, hosted its 2nd Annual CommUNITY Fest.

Today’s activities included everything from live music, a car show, vendors, and a variety of food trucks, along with activities for the kids

Organizers tell us, that the key word in this theme is “unity” — bringing Joplin together and promoting overall betterment.

And the organization’s mission is exactly that — as the volunteer-based group dedicates time to cleaning up outdoor spaces in downtown Joplin.

They also work one-on-one with the un-sheltered throughout the community — providing resources and support options.

“We hope that they remember that the community is all about unity. It’s all about being a part of each other, it’s all about being in the same space, and it’s all about taking care of the space we’re in,” said Amanda Bearden, Higher Society Founding Member & Secretary.

Last year’s CommUNITY Fest saw over 1,000 in attendance.

This year, that number doubled before the event was over.