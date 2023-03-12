JOPLIN, Mo. — Bookhouse Cinema welcomed guests to their annual Oscars watch party.

Every year, Bookhouse Cinema has opened their doors for the community to watch the Oscars free of charge.

This year, they added a twist for those to enjoy the award ceremony, including games and prizes.

A bingo card was given out for the opportunity to guess the winners of the awards.

Those with the most correct were given a mini Oscar trophy.

Bookhouse Cinema co-owner Holly Crane says it’s fun for movie lovers to watch the ceremony together.

“Mostly it’s just a fun way to get together and talk about movies. A lot of us like to watch the Oscars, but it’s one of those things where it’s more fun to watch with other people, and it’s more fun to watch if you are somewhat invested in lose if you’ve seen most of the titles. One of the reasons why we opened here in Joplin was to bring more films to Joplin that might not be as widely seen,” said Holly Crane, Co-Owner of Bookhouse Cinema.

Crane says they’ll continue to host a watch party every year.