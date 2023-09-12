JOPLIN, Mo. — A collaborative organization is dedicated to enriching the lives of the Joplin regional community through literacy. ONEJoplin has partnered with Joplin NALA (another local literacy group) for this year’s 3rd Annual Literacy Lift-Off event.

“A family in poverty has between 0-3 age-appropriate books in their household. This event is to help meet that need,” said Nicole Brown, Executive Director of ONEJoplin.

ONEJoplin is a community collaborative that partners with area agencies to benefit the community, despite any differences members may have. This year, ONEJoplin had a goal to assist in distributing books for home libraries – made possible through a partnership with Joplin NALA.

“We hope to inspire literacy in adults by kids asking their parents to read to them,” Brown said.

It’s the first year for the collaborative to partner with the Literacy Lift-Off event. ONEJoplin held a literacy resource drive for the event last May where they collected over 3,000 new and gently used children and young adult books. This year, each book has been labeled with a QR code sticker that links to literary resources.

“We were shocked. Over 3,000 books came in. We are so appreciative of our partners,” she added. “These books will be distributed as prizes at different tables and handed out by Joplin’s Parents As Teachers.”

ONEJoplin has three core teams – education and literacy, poverty, and health. Each with goals on how to bridge the gap between the working poor class into a position of prosperity.

“Our goal is to be a unifying point for all of us, put aside our differences and look at the data. Our target audience is the working poor. Joplin has a 60% poverty rate. 40% of Joplin 3rd graders tested below proficient in English Language Arts on the MAP test. Each of our teams set goals to meet needs like this.”

The Literacy Lift-Off event will be held on Friday, September 15, at the MSSU Soccer Fields between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and will include food trucks, family games, raffles, music, and tethered hot air balloon rides for a donation of $5.