JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday marks one year since a murder in Joplin – and a full year with still no suspect in the case.

On that Monday evening last May, Kenneth Jay Mathews and a friend were walking in the 400 block of South Connor Avenue until an unidentified shooter opened fire on them. Mathews sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. His friend was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The only lead released to the public was that a “dark-colored passenger vehicle” served as a getaway car for the suspect(s). The Joplin Police Department said in their recent release they have followed up on more than 60 leads since then. Despite some tips from the public, the department said they are still seeking more information.

May 16th, 2022: Detectives with the Joplin Police Department investigate the shooting at 5th and Connor that left one man dead, while another man was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sgt. Luke Stahl (417) 623-3131 ext. 1885.