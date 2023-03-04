JOPLIN, Mo. — A significant donation helps to make the partnership between a U.S. Veteran and a K9 possible.

Heartland Canines for Veterans and Petland USA joined together to contribute $18,000 for the One of Us campaign sponsorship.

The program connects corporate donors with a service dog and a Veteran, and together, the pair will become a service K9 team.

Today, Vernon Marchington, a U.S. Army Veteran, was paired with Bella, a German Shepard who will be trained to help Marchington with many tasks.

This afternoon’s presentation even had a visit from Missouri State Representative Ben Baker of District 160 to show support.

“It helps us get out in public again for those of us that don’t go out. I used to go home, work, home, work. Now that Bella is with me, and I’ve only had her for a month, she goes absolutely everywhere with me. She literally forces me to get out of my house, besides to go to work,” said Vernon Marchington, U.S. Veteran.

“It’s life-changing. You know, a lot of people that are higher-up, VA, things like that, they look at service animals as like an amputee. Whereas, you know, someone that lost an arm would receive a prosthetic arm. That would be the same thing as a service dog — she’s a prosthetic. She’s there to perform different tasks, and the way it helps a Veteran, is beyond comparison,” said Jimmy Burgess, Executive Director, Heartland Canines For Veterans.

“That’s going to cover the cost of the dog, of training the dog, all the equipment, and the veterinary care. And in a few months, we’ll have a Veteran with a fully-trained service dog,” said Ed Sayres, Executive Director, Petland Charities.

“Finding ways to assist them to cope with those experiences and the trauma and the many times, the emotional issues that come from that is awesome. And to see how much of an impact a service animal can make on them and assist them through that is really remarkable to me,” said Representative Ben Baker, (R-MO) District 160.

Marchington says the cost to properly train a service dog can be anywhere from $10,000, to $23,000, depending on the needs of the Veteran.