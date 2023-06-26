JOPLIN, Mo. — Is it possible for a building to be a hundred years old, located in the downtown area, and still be the best-kept secret in Joplin? That’s the way Nick Breedlove describes the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

“We rented the building to the Missouri Historical Society last week, and they said this cathedral is the best-kept secret in Joplin that is in plain sight.”

But he’s hoping next month’s centennial celebration will change that.

“When the original ceremony took place in 1923, 12,000 people came through this building during that whole entire week,” said Breedlove.

Breedlove added the Masons aren’t the only ones to utilize its stunning interior over the last century.

“The building we rent out, and we’ve had weddings, concerts, you name it, family reunions, all types of events,” said Breedlove.

Not to mention graduations, plays, and in the case of member Masons, even funerals.

“The building cost 350 thousand dollars, and in today’s money that’s around ten million.”

Groundbreaking took place in 1915, but construction didn’t finish until 1923. He said two separate historical events, the first being World War I, caused significant shortages of labor. The second, the outbreak of a deadly viral disease a few years later caused by the H1N1 virus.

“The flu epidemic, it was exactly like COVID, and COVID, it’s kind of amazing that COVID and the flu epidemic occurred a hundred years apart.”

Two days’ worth of centennial celebration events will take place next month, all of which are open to the public.

For more information on the Scottish Rite Cathedral centennial celebration,