JOPLIN, Mo. —Two organizations are working together on a transportation plan for people in need, and it won’t cost riders anything.

The Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area and United Way have released the details of an on-demand transportation service for southwest Missouri. It’s called “CARS” — short for Community Action Ride System.

Anyone in need of a ride within Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton counties will receive one, free of charge, from a participating volunteer driver. The program is scheduled to start this spring.

“My goal is May of 2024, which is definitely a doable goal so you know there are other programs like this one um that we’ve looked at and they are tried and true, they’re working, they’re game changers for the communities so we know this is going to be awesome,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, ESC Community Organizer.

“Really our role is how do we support their efforts, and as many people know, United Way is really great about volunteer opportunities and recruiting volunteers and so one of the roles we will play is working with them to recruit volunteer drivers,” said Duane Dreiling, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Missouri & Southeast Kansas.

The volunteer drivers will be using their personal vehicles and will be reimbursed at the federal mileage rate, which will be 67 cents/mile in 2024.