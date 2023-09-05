JOPLIN, Mo. — Criminal charges are filed against an Oklahoma man in Saturday’s deadly motorcycle crash in Joplin.

Colten Goddard, 18, of Welch, Oklahoma, is currently charged with resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. JPD’s Major Crash Team is finalizing its report and plans to meet with the Jasper County prosecutor about potential charges of second-degree murder.

Colten Goddard, 18 – JPD mugshot

It happened just before 9 o’clock on North Main Street. Two motorcycles were reported traveling north at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, running red lights, and weaving in and out of traffic. Joplin police attempted to stop them, but they sped off. The crash happened minutes later when the two collided with a man on a motorcycle who was leaving the Casey’s General Store on North Main.

Police say Goddard and Taran Morris, 20, of Miami, were the motorcyclists eluding them. The man who pulled out of the Casey’s parking lot was Mark McGowen, 60, also of Miami. McGowen and Morris were killed in the crash.