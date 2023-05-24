JOPLIN, Mo. — A “rumored threat” put Joplin High School under increased police supervision Wednesday morning.

In a statement release by the district, officials said they were aware of a rumored threat around Joplin High School. Following investigations with school personnel and the Joplin Police Department, however, district officials say they do not believe the threat is credible.

Though the district confirms the high school had a higher than normal police presence, they declined to comment on aspects of the rumors due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Extracurriculars and regular school activities were not interrupted by the tightened security.

This is a developing story we will update as more information becomes available.