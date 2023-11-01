JOPLIN, Mo. — 2024 will be the last year for the Joplin Memorial Run.

That was the announcement Wednesday morning at a media conference held by organizers and representatives with Freeman Health System. The final Joplin Memorial Run will be held on May 18, 2024.

Organizers said the combination of low participation and higher costs prompted this decision. They want to ensure they have a good event for the final Memorial Run.

The upcoming run will be moved back to downtown Joplin, and organizers will bring back the Walk of Silence. They will also give the banners honoring the 161 people killed in the tornado to that person’s family once the run is over.