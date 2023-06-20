JOPLIN, Mo. — Peace, comfort, and hope are the focus of an addition to a Joplin children’s residential treatment facility.

Leaders at both Freeman Health System and Ozark Center cut the ribbon on Hope Cottage at Turnaround Ranch Tuesday. The cottage is meant to be a safe, private, and therapeutic environment for older children, aged 13 to 18, going through emotional and behavioral challenges.

The 5,900 square foot cottage features a natural-light calming atrium at its center, 12 private bedrooms for each of the residents, as well as individual-use restrooms and showers. There are also speakers in each bedroom so residents can play music, a desk area, touch lights, a water dispensary, and laundry areas – all the things that would normally be found at home.

“The ultimate desire is for our kids to live in a less-restrictive environment, a home environment. And so, we want to build an environment that looks very similar to that. So, single occupancy rooms, the access of many different amenities that we would have in our own homes. And so, having that is able to help them kind of get used to the idea of going back home and being in that environment,” said Nathan Honeycutt, Ozark Center Turnaround Ranch Clinical Director.

“I learned a long time ago that if you give people something really special, they will treat it really special. And, I think this will probably be a home unlike any other home they’ve every lived in, these children. And so, it was my goal, my mission, to give them a property, a home that they could value and feel respected in,” said Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center Chief Administrative Officer.

The kids will move in on Friday, and the former buildings on the property will be torn down. But, two more cottages are planned – one more will be finished this year, and the other will be next year.