Jeff Park has been announced as the new principal of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin Missouri.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new school president has been appointed to the Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School (TJ), the school announced in a press release.

Jeffrey W. Park assumed his new role Monday, May 1st. With him, he brings decades of experience as an educator, founding principal and leader of a charter school, and he has served in a variety of leadership roles for the non-profit sector. Since 2018, Park was the Executive Director for 17 charter schools in Colorado.

“I’m honored and humbled to have been selected for this important new role. Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School is such a special place both because of its academic traditions and the community that surrounds it,” he said. “Sarah and I are so thrilled to bring our boys into the TJ family, and we look forward to making Joplin our new home.”

Park holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Lehigh University as well as a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Denver.

“We know the future holds great promise and opportunity for TJ and our students. We look forward to building on the School’s 30-year legacy. Jeff’s appointment as School President marks the start of an important new chapter in TJ’s history and we are confident his Mission-aligned leadership, integrity, experience, and vision will take TJ to new levels of success and accomplishment,” said John Sweeny, Chairman of TJ’s Board of Trustees.

Thomas Jefferson was founded in 1993 and is one of the top-ranked private Pre-K through 12th-grade schools in the state.