JOPLIN, Mo. — Plant it, and they will come — that’s the reasoning behind a pollinator garden that was planted outside the Joplin Public Library today (Monday).

The purpose is to bring winged wonders to the site in the future.

“So the goal is to offer a community space for people to enjoy, it’s also to attract pollinators to the area so we’re really hoping to target butterflies, bees, and different kinds of birds in our area, I think people will be excited to explore the area and see what sort of plants we have,” said Jeana Gockley, Director, Joplin Public Library.

A total of 80 different species were planted by volunteers this morning.