JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university is now adding a new class to the curriculum due to an increase in tropical diseases.

KCU – Joplin is now offering a tropical disease course with lesson plans about various tropical diseases, like “malaria” and “leprosy”. For the last 20 years, these diseases were thought to be a thing of the past.

But recently, health officials in Florida have reported 7 cases of locally-acquired “malaria”. Officials in Texas have also reported 1 case, while Maryland officials reported a single case just last month. That brings the total locally-acquired cases reported in the U.S. to 9 since May.

“If you’re going to be outdoors at nighttime, by the time when mosquitoes are biting, you remember it’s the female anopheles mosquito that causes it. So, just using protection, you know, making sure that you reapply it if you’re going to be out for any prolonged period of time,” said Dr. Ken Stewart, KCU – Joplin Asst. Professor to Primary Care.

Students enrolled in the course will learn things about the diseases, like parasitology and microbiology.