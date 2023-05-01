JOPLIN, Mo. — Finding your way around Joplin may get a little easier this week.

Crews are installing new wayfinding signs around town. They’re the newest generation pointing the way to the downtown area, city parks and even the new Cornell Complex.

Officials said the current signs have simply outlived their usefulness.

“And these signs were up for about nine years now – they were getting faded. And especially those that faced south – they’ve been hit. They’re beyond their warranty. So we’re replacing them. Plus we have new branding in the city. So these reflect the new color palette and the new “J” icon the city has as part of their branding,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Director.

There are about 40 new signs — all of which are being put up this week.