JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re not watching ‘Your Local News’ on KSN-16 — or the KODE, Action 12 News duo of Mike Olmstead and Meteorologist Ray Foreman, there’s a new television station in Joplin providing family-friendly programming on five different networks.

The new station, launched by Digital Networks, LLC, is offering over-the-air broadcasting of five networks: The Heartland Network, Retro TV, The Family Channel, Rev’n, and The Action Channel. The networks are available on KLJN-LD. The new channels can be found on 50.1 through 50.5.

“Bringing our networks’ family-friendly programming to the viewers of Joplin has been a goal of the Digital Networks team for quite some time. KJLN’s new lineup offers something for absolutely everyone, and our team is already planning the next market launch,” said Joel Wertman, President of Digital Networks, LLC.

Over-the-air viewers will need to rescan their televisions to pick up the new signal.