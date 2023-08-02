JOPLIN, Mo. — School safety is in focus with work getting ready to start on a new crosswalk on a busy Joplin street.

Crews will add the new safety measure across 20th Street near Sunny Jim Park, connecting to Joplin High School. School leaders say students frequently cross there without help, which can be risky with the traffic flow on 20th.

The school district will split the $38,000 price tag with the City of Joplin.

“But it’s the natural crossing area used by students. As we’ve jokingly talked about it, it’s like the old game Frogger. Kids were trying to cross different places. This will help funnel that down. It’s designed for their safety,” said Dave Pettit, Joplin Schools Facilities Dir.

Plans call for the crossing to be up and running by the start of school, which is August 21st.