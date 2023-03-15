JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced two new principals set to begin this summer at an elementary school and the high school.

Kern Sorrell accepted the role at Jefferson Elementary after serving in the same role at Rocky Comfort Elementary School since 2014. He will succeed Dr. Jason Weaver who will take on the principal role at Dover Hill at the end of the academic year.

Kern Sorrell

“I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to join the Joplin School District, the community of Joplin, and specifically Jefferson Elementary. I look forward to meeting the educational team at Jefferson Elementary, as well as the community that supports it,” said Sorrell.

Dr. Randy Oliver will take over for Dr. Stephen Gilbreth at Joplin High School. His experience with large school districts such as Van Horn High School in Independence, Missouri made him the ideal choice for the job, JSD said in a release.

Dr. Randy Oliver

“I am very honored to have been selected by the committee, Dr. Sachetta and the Board of Education to serve Joplin as the next high school principal,” said Dr. Oliver.

“Joplin High School has a proud history of educational excellence as well as many exciting current initiatives. No doubt, the future for Joplin High School is very bright! I am anxious to meet the students, faculty, parents, and community and begin our work together on the path of continuous improvement.