"It's about... building those positive relationships with the community we serve," says Joplin Police Captain

A neighborhood block party, hosted by the Joplin Police Department along with other emergency service departments, took place Friday evening (7/21) at the Schifferdecker Aquatic Center in Joplin.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of Joplin families showed up for a community event designed to bridge the gap between the city’s emergency services and residents.

The Joplin Police Department hosted a neighborhood block party this evening (7/21) at the Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

That included a free swim, while JPD officers grilled hotdogs, served with chips, and drinks. There were also several games and activities, where kids could win prizes for answering safety related questions.

Those who attended the Joplin Police Department’s neighborhood block party — held at the Schifferdecker Aquatic Center Friday evening (7/21) — were able to participate in several activities, including a tour of the vehicle used by the JPD S.W.A.T. Team.

The block party also featured a tour of the Joplin S.W.A.T. vehicle and one of the city’s fire trucks. The police department was front and center at the free event — along with groups like “The Alliance of Southwest Missouri.”

“A lot of people have said that they were shocked that we were giving away free food and free drinks and said, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And so when we tell them, ‘It’s just so that you all can enjoy your time and have a good day together,’ it promotes families interacting and having fun together and it brings the community together with the different organizations, and with law enforcement, and with the neighborhood,” said Marlissa Diggs with The Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

“It’s about that relationship building and getting to know someone on a personal level, and building those positive relationships with the community we serve, and so that’s what we’re all about,” said Joplin Police Department Captain, William Davis.

Tonight’s neighborhood block party at the Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, was one of five similar summer events for Joplin residents. The next one will take place at Parr Hill Park on August 18th.