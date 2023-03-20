JOPLIN, Mo. — If you have an American flag that you’re ready to have retired, there’s a new way to make sure it’s done the right way.

New drop boxes are now in place to collect those flags for ceremonial burning.

It’s a project by members of the Joplin American Legion Post 13.

The group has hosted flag retirement burning ceremonies for several years, but the drop boxes are helping to raise awareness levels.

“They’ve been up less than two weeks. And I picked up 49 flags out of this one last week, and then I took 30 flags out of it this morning. So people are definitely using them, which we appreciate greatly,” said Bob Harrington, Joplin American Legion Post 13 CMDR.

The drop boxes are located at the corner of 8th & Joplin, and at the Joplin Regional Airport general aviation terminal.