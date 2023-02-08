JOPLIN, Mo. — A local center is looking at ways to help business owners keep products in stock for their customers, especially as they continue to recover from pandemic supply issues.

Nearshoring is defined as reducing the amount of distance between where a product is made, and where it’s sold.

Ken Surbrugg, with the Small Business Development Center at MSSU, gives a good example as to why that concept is increasing in popularity.

“I had a client yesterday who had supplies sitting off the port in California for a month or two months because it’s just sitting on a ship that can’t get to dock, if you could find a local supplier that’s of equal quality or even better quality somewhere here within the United States, you can get your product a lot quicker,” said Ken Surbrugg, SBDC Consultant.

He says nearshoring can be a golden opportunity for small business owners already in business as well as those getting ready to start their own companies.

“You’re thinking about whether are you going to be the business that’s utilizing a local supplier or are you going to be the local supplier looking to supply local businesses with either your product or your services,” said Surbrugg.

Because of our area’s proximity, with interstate access in all four directions, and plenty of transportation companies already operating, as well as rail availability, Surbrugg believes the Joplin region is ideally suited to be a nearshoring hub.

“People are looking at, let’s say the Midwest, where there are lots of lands available and they’re looking to develop that land for either warehouse or production facilities so they can easily ship globally, but they can ship within the United States,” said Surbrugg.